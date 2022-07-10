Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 47th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli hit his drive 391 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Frittelli had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

Frittelli hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 203-yard par-3 17th green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.