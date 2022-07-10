-
Doug Ghim shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim's nice tee shot leads to birdie on No. 6 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
Doug Ghim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Ghim had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 203-yard par-3 17th, Ghim missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 1 under for the round.
