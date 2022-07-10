Dean Burmester shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Dean Burmester hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 third, Burmester chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burmester had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Burmester's tee shot went 239 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Burmester hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Burmester had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Burmester's tee shot went 220 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.