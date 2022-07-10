David Law shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

David Law hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Law finished his day tied for 47th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Law reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Law to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Law reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Law had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Law to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Law's 106 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Law to even-par for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Law hit a tee shot 128 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Law to 1 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 11th, Law got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Law to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Law had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Law to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Law reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Law to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Law hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Law to 1 under for the round.