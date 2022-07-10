-
Corey Conners shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners digs out of the fescue to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 61st at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 493-yard par-4 second, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Conners chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, Conners suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.
