Corey Conners shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 61st at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Conners chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, Conners suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.