Connor Syme shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Connor Syme hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Syme finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Syme hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Syme to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Syme had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Syme to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Syme had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Syme to 1 under for the round.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Syme reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Syme at 2 under for the round.

Syme had a 379-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and four putting for a bogey on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Syme to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Syme had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Syme to even-par for the round.