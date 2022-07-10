Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 0 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 16th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.