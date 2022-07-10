Chris Kirk shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Kirk hit 0 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day in 71st at 11 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kirk's 91 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Kirk's tee shot went 243 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Kirk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kirk at 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 488-yard par-4 15th, Kirk went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kirk to 6 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 5 over for the round.