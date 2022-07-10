6-over 76 by Charley Hoffman in final round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Charley Hoffman hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 69th at 9 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

Hoffman hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Hoffman's tee shot went 244 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoffman's 126 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hoffman to 6 over for the round.