Cameron Tringale shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a 259 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Tringale chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Tringale's tee shot went 233 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 11th, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 161-yard par-3 14th, Tringale missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Tringale to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.