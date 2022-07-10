Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Cameron Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Smith at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Smith had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Smith hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Smith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Smith hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 under for the round.