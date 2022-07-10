Brandon Wu shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Brandon Wu hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wu had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wu's 163 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Wu hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.