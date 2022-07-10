Branden Grace shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grace to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 14th green, Grace suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grace at even-par for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Grace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grace at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grace hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.