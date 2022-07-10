Ashun Wu putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 final round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ashun Wu hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

Ashun Wu got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ashun Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Wu's tee shot went 244 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wu hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Wu to 5 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Wu hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.