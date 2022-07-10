Alexander Björk shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Alexander Björk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Björk finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Björk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Björk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Björk had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Björk to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Björk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Björk to 1 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Björk's tee shot went 238 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the primary rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Björk got a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Björk to 3 over for the round.

Björk tee shot went 204 yards to the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Björk to 4 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Björk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Björk to 5 over for the round.