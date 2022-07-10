  • Alexander Björk shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Alexander Björk makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Alexander Björk reads unbelievable break perfectly for birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Alexander Björk makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.