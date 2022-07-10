-
Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Smalley uses slope on back of green to make birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Alex Smalley hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Smalley's 186 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smalley had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green 12th, Smalley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Smalley chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
