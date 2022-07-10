Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Alex Smalley hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Smalley's 186 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smalley had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green 12th, Smalley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Smalley chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.