Alex Noren shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Alex Noren hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 30th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Noren hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.