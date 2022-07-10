Adrian Otaegui shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Adrian Otaegui hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Otaegui finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, Otaegui's tee shot went 280 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 160 yards to the primary rough, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Otaegui to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Otaegui hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Otaegui to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Otaegui chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Otaegui to 1 over for the round.

Otaegui tee shot went 239 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Otaegui to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Otaegui had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Otaegui to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Otaegui's tee shot went 211 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.