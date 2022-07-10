Adri Arnaus shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Scottish Open

Adri Arnaus hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Arnaus finished his day tied for 47th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 2nd at 6 under; and Joohyung Kim is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Arnaus chipped in his fifth from 1 yards, scoring a par. This kept Arnaus at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Arnaus chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Arnaus to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Arnaus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Arnaus to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Arnaus's tee shot went 211 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.