Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele hit 0 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 374 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Xander Schauffele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schauffele's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Schauffele's tee shot went 197 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.