  • Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele birdies No. 16 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.