Wyndham Clark finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Wyndham Clark hit 0 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Clark hit his drive 396 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Clark chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Clark hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Clark's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.