Tyrrell Hatton shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Tyrrell Hatton hit 0 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Hatton's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Hatton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hatton at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hatton's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 203-yard par-3 17th green, Hatton suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hatton at 2 over for the round.