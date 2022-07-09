Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Troy Merritt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Merritt hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 10th, Merritt hit his 247 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 12th, Merritt missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Merritt had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Merritt hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.