Tommy Fleetwood comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 17th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Tommy Fleetwood tee shot went 200 yards to the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tommy Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Fleetwood had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood hit his tee at the green on the 161-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Fleetwood's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.