Thriston Lawrence shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thriston Lawrence hit 0 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lawrence finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Lawrence got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lawrence to 1 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Lawrence's tee shot went 145 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Lawrence had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lawrence to 1 over for the round.