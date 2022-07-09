-
Thriston Lawrence shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Thriston Lawrence holes his chip shot on No. 18 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Thriston Lawrence makes par on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thriston Lawrence hit 0 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lawrence finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Lawrence got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lawrence to 1 over for the round.
On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Lawrence's tee shot went 145 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Lawrence had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lawrence to 1 over for the round.
