Thorbjørn Olesen shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Thorbjørn Olesen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Olesen finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Olesen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Olesen to 1 under for the round.

Olesen tee shot went 130 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Olesen to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Olesen hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Olesen to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Olesen hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Olesen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Olesen had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Olesen to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 203-yard par-3 green 17th, Olesen suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.