Thomas Detry shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thomas Detry hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 17th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Detry chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Detry to 1 over for the round.

Detry hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Detry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Detry's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Detry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

Detry tee shot went 196 yards to the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Detry to 1 under for the round.