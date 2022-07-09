Stewart Cink putts himself to an even-par third round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Stewart Cink hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day tied for 44th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, Stewart Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt saving par. This put Stewart Cink at even-par for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Cink hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Cink to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Cink got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cink's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even for the round.