Sebastian Soderberg shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Sebastian Soderberg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Soderberg finished his day in 70th at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Soderberg had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Soderberg to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Soderberg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Soderberg to even for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Soderberg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Soderberg to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Soderberg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Soderberg to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 218-yard par-3 ninth green, Soderberg suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Soderberg at 3 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Soderberg got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Soderberg to 4 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 11th, Soderberg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Soderberg to 5 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Soderberg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Soderberg to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Soderberg took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved Soderberg to 6 over for the round.