Sean Crocker putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sean Crocker hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Crocker finished his day tied for 66th at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Sean Crocker hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 second. This moved Sean Crocker to 2 over for the round.

Crocker got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crocker to 3 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Crocker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crocker to 4 over for the round.

Crocker hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Crocker to 3 over for the round.

After a 370 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 13th, Crocker chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Crocker to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 161-yard par-3 green 14th, Crocker suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.