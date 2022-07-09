Sami Valimaki shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Sami Valimaki hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Valimaki finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Valimaki chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Valimaki to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Valimaki had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Valimaki to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 147-yard par-3 sixth green, Valimaki suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Valimaki at 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Valimaki chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Valimaki to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Valimaki's tee shot went 184 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Valimaki had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Valimaki to 2 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Valimaki chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Valimaki to 1 over for the round.