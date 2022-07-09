Sam Burns shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.