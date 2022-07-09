-
-
Sam Burns shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open
-
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2022
-
Highlights
Sam Burns dials in approach to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 464-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.
On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
-
-