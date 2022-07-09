Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ryan Palmer hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 3rd at 4 under with Jordan L Smith and Jordan Spieth; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Palmer hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Palmer's 150 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

Palmer hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.