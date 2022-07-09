Ryan Fox shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ryan Fox hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Fox finished his day tied for 61st at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Fox hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Fox to 1 under for the round.

Fox got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fox to even-par for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Fox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fox at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 218-yard par-3 ninth green, Fox suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fox at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Fox's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fox to even for the round.

At the 488-yard par-4 15th, Fox's tee shot went 339 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 81 yards to the fairway, and his approach went 72 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Fox to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Fox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fox to 3 over for the round.