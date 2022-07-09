  • Russell Knox comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Russell Knox makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Knox dials in approach to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Russell Knox makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.