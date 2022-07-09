Russell Knox comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Russell Knox hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knox finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, Russell Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Russell Knox to 1 over for the round.

Knox hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Knox hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Knox hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.