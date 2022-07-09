Rikard Karlberg rebounds from poor front in third round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rikard Karlberg hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Karlberg finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Rikard Karlberg got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rikard Karlberg to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Karlberg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Karlberg to 2 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Karlberg hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Karlberg to 1 over for the round.

Karlberg hit his drive 376 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Karlberg to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Karlberg's 174 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Karlberg to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Karlberg hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Karlberg to 2 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Karlberg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Karlberg to 1 under for the round.