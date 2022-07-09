Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rickie Fowler hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 17th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Fowler got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fowler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.

At the 594-yard par-5 10th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fowler to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Fowler's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 203-yard par-3 green 17th, Fowler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.