Rasmus Hojgaard shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Rasmus Hojgaard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 493-yard par-4 second, Hojgaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

Hojgaard hit his drive 391 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Hojgaard to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hojgaard had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Hojgaard chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Hojgaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Hojgaard's tee shot went 204 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 594-yard par-5 10th, Hojgaard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hojgaard to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Hojgaard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.