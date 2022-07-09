Rafa Cabrera Bello comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cabrera Bello finished his day in 2nd at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 346 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, Rafa Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 147-yard par-3 green sixth, Cabrera Bello suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to primary rough on the par-5 10th, Cabrera Bello hit his 259 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cabrera Bello hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.