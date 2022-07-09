-
Patrick Cantlay rebounds from poor front in third round of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Patrick Cantlay’s Round 2 highlights from Genesis Scottish Open
In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Patrick Cantlay shot an even 70 to sit tied for 20th at even-par for the tournament heading into Saturday.
In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 0 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cantlay finished his day tied for 17th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Patrick Cantlay's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Cantlay had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
Cantlay had a 358-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
