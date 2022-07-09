Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 44th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 263 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Taylor hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.