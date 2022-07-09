Nacho Elvira putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Nacho Elvira hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Elvira finished his day tied for 61st at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Nacho Elvira got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nacho Elvira to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Elvira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Elvira to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Elvira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Elvira to 1 over for the round.

Elvira got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Elvira to 2 over for the round.

Elvira hit his tee at the green on the 161-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Elvira to 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Elvira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Elvira to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Elvira's tee shot went 187 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.