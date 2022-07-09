-
Mikko Korhonen shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mikko Korhonen sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Mikko Korhonen makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Mikko Korhonen hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Korhonen finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Korhonen got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Korhonen to 1 over for the round.
On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Korhonen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Korhonen to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Korhonen's 107 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Korhonen to 1 under for the round.
