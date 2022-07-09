Mikko Korhonen shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Mikko Korhonen hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Korhonen finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Korhonen got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Korhonen to 1 over for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Korhonen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Korhonen to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Korhonen's 107 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Korhonen to 1 under for the round.