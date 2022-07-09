Maximilian Kieffer shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Maximilian Kieffer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kieffer finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Kieffer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kieffer to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 147-yard par-3 sixth green, Kieffer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kieffer at 2 over for the round.

Kieffer got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kieffer to 3 over for the round.

Kieffer missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Kieffer to 2 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Kieffer's tee shot went 151 yards to the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Kieffer had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kieffer to 2 over for the round.