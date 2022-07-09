Max Homa putts well in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Max Homa hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Max Homa's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Homa chipped in his third shot from 32 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.