Maverick McNealy rebounds from poor front in third round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Maverick McNealy hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McNealy finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 367 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Maverick McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy tee shot went 157 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to even-par for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McNealy's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy chipped in his fourth from 0 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McNealy at even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.