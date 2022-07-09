Matthieu Pavon shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Matthieu Pavon hit 0 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Pavon finished his day tied for 61st at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Pavon got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pavon to 1 over for the round.

Pavon hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Pavon to even-par for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Pavon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pavon to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Pavon chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pavon to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Pavon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pavon to 1 over for the round.

Pavon tee shot went 208 yards to the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pavon to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Pavon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pavon to 3 over for the round.