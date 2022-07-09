Matt Kuchar shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Kuchar had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Kuchar's tee shot went 273 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 14 yards to the fairway, and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kuchar's 184 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Kuchar hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

Kuchar hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.