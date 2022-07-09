  • Matt Fitzpatrick finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Matt Fitzpatrick makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Fitzpatrick sinks a 25-foot eagle putt on No. 16 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Matt Fitzpatrick makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.