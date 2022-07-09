Matt Fitzpatrick finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 0 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Fitzpatrick hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fitzpatrick at even-par for the round.

Fitzpatrick tee shot went 142 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.