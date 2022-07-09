Marcus Armitage shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Marcus Armitage hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Armitage finished his day tied for 61st at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 13th, Armitage's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armitage to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Armitage hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Armitage to 2 over for the round.